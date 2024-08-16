North Shore highway littered with old fire hydrants after crash with scrap metal truck

PEABODY, Mass. — A motorist was injured and a busy stretch of highway on the North Shore was left littered with debris after a crash with a truck hauling scrap metal on Friday morning.

Scrap fire hydrants and other pieces of metal debris were left strewn about the pavement after tumbling onto the southbound side of Route 128 in Peabody near Route 114 when an SUV struck the back of the truck around 5:30 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said.

Video from the scene showed a Massachusetts State Police trooper and a Todsico Towing worker scrambling to remove the debris as just one lane of traffic flowed around the wreck.

The SUV that struck the truck suffered heavy front-end damage and an ambulance was called to the scene to transport the driver to a local hospital with minor injuries.

In an update around 9 a.m., state police said the debris was cleared from the road and that all lanes were back open.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

