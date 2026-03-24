5 teens arrested after tables thrown, officers assaulted at Boston restaurant, police say

BOSTON — Five teenagers were arrested after a chaotic encounter with police officers at a Panera restaurant in Boston on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call for removal at the Panera on Allstate Road in Dorchester just after 3:30 p.m. spoke with the restaurant manager, who identified a group of teenagers causing a disturbance, according to the Boston Police Department.

The teens agreed to leave the restaurant after police warned them that they would face trespassing charges, but they were said to be spotted walking back into the eatery just as officers pulled away from the scene.

When officers returned to the restaurant and told the teens that they were being detained, one girl stood up and shoved an officer, according to police. She then allegedly resisted arrest by thrashing her body, locking her arms, and screaming.

“The suspect’s actions led to chaos erupting among the rest of the group, resulting in flipped tables, screaming, and fighting with officers,” the department wrote in a statement.

Another suspect shoved and kicked officers, while a third threw a table at them, according to police. Two other suspects were arrested without further incident.

A 17-year-old girl from Roslindale, a 15-year-old girl from Malden, and a 14-year-old girl from Roxbury are all charged with trespassing, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest. Additionally, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from Dorchester, are charged with trespassing.

All of the suspects are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

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