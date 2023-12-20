40K still without power in Mass. after storm leaves behind trail of destruction

BOSTON — About 40,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts are without power Tuesday after a strong storm tore through the region with wind-driven rain on Monday.

According to the MEMA Power Outages tracker, there were 45,200 outages across the Bay State as of 8:20 p.m.

Eversource crews were continuing to restore power to nearly 132,000 customers and clearing 115 blocked roads late Monday night despite the challenging conditions.

“We’ll continue working around the clock to get the power back and shifting crews to our hardest-hit communities,” the company said on social media.

A viewer sent a video of a power line sparking flames near Myles Standish State Forest Monday afternoon.

A large chunk of the outages were reported in communities across Southeastern Massachusetts.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday morning due to strong wind but ultimately lifted it.

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning for Eastern Essex, Norther Bristol, Western Norfolk, Western Plymouth, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Wind advisories were also posted in Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire Central Middlesex County, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southern Worcester, and Western Essex counties.

Gusts 50+ mph have already developed. Areas of wind damage, debris, and outages will affect the area. @boston25 #mawx #newengland pic.twitter.com/Frx38bTuT2 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 18, 2023

In addition to the damaging wind gusts, flooding from soaking rain was a concern with the storm.

A flood watch was issued for areas including Central Middlesex County, Northern Bristol, Western Hampshire, Western Norfolk, Southern Bristol, Southern Berkshire, Northern Berkshire, and Eastern Essex counties.

