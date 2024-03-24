4-year-old girl struck by vehicle in South Boston has died, police say

BOSTON — A four-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a vehicle in South Boston Sunday, Boston police say

The young girl was hit by the vehicle at the intersection of Congress and Sleeper Street around 5:06 p.m., a Boston police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

In a press conference shortly after 6:30 p.m., Boston Police Superintendent Lanita Cullinane said the girl was pronounced deceased after she was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Cullinane said the girl was not alone and was with family at the time of the collision.

The driver remained on the scene. No charges or citations have been issued as of yet, Boston police updated in the press conference shortly after 6:30 p.m.

“We want to thank members of the community who came down and provided assistance to the victim and the family,” Cullinane said.

The crash is being investigated by the Boston police’s homicide and crash reconstruction teams, police say.

The crash took place a short distance away from the Boston Children’s Museum.

Boston Police say 4-year-old girl has died after auto pedestrian accident on Sleeper & Congress in Fort Point near Boston Children's Museum. Police say driver remained on scene #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/kx4Dj8HAxd — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) March 24, 2024

Other information was not made immediately available and the investigation is considered active and ongoing.

