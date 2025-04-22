4-year-old boy, two teens, woman are victims of shooting, stabbing at Boston home, police say

BOSTON — A four-year-old boy, two teens, and a woman were seriously hurt in an incident at a home in Boston late Monday night, authorities said.

According to Boston police, officers responded to a report of a shooting and stabbing at 33 Regis Road in the city’s Mattapan section just before 10:15 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old woman was suffering from a stab wound.

All four victims were transported to local hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Their names haven’t been released.

Calvin Stokes, 46, of Mattapan, was arrested in connection to the incident and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on charges of armed career criminal, four counts of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a knife, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to police.

Investigators noted that it appears the incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

