4 people hurt after Maine shooting leads to high-speed chase involving Mass. man, police say

A Massachusetts man is facing a slew of charges after a shooting in a Maine town late Wednesday night sparked a high-speed chase and a crash that left four people injured, authorities said.

Lorenzo Rondon, 24, of Lawrence, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (vehicle), driving to endanger, and criminal speeding, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Officers and troopers responding to a report of several shots fired on Park Street in Paris just after 11:30 p.m. spotted a blue SUV fleeing the area and tried to stop the driver, but they refused to pull over, Moss said.

The driver, later identified as Rondon, allegedly sped off, setting off a chase that involved help from law enforcement agencies from Oxford and Androscoggin counties.

A spike mat was later deployed and Rondon crashed his vehicle in a field on Route 26 in Mechanic Falls, according to Moss.

All four occupants in Rondon’s vehicle were taken to Central Maine Medical Center, including one who underwent treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Moss noted that two firearms were recovered following the chase.

Rondon was taken into custody and booked at the Androscoggin County Jail.

No injuries were reported in connection with the shots fired in Paris.

An investigation is ongoing.

