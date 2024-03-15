Local

4 people displaced after fire scorches rear of Roxbury residence

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Crews responded to a blaze in a multi-family home in Roxbury on Friday morning.

According to the Boston Fire Department, the fire broke out around 8:45 a.m. in the rear of a multi-story home on Forest Street. Arriving companies found heavy smoke pouring from the back porch.

A second alarm was ordered and companies were able to extinguish the fire, containing most of the damage to the back of the house.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Four people and a bird are displaced, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

