4 people displaced after fire scorches rear of Roxbury residence

BOSTON — Crews responded to a blaze in a multi-family home in Roxbury on Friday morning.

According to the Boston Fire Department, the fire broke out around 8:45 a.m. in the rear of a multi-story home on Forest Street. Arriving companies found heavy smoke pouring from the back porch.

A second alarm was ordered and companies were able to extinguish the fire, containing most of the damage to the back of the house.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Four people and a bird are displaced, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Heavy fire knocked down major damage to the rear of the building , companies are overhauling. pic.twitter.com/FtmmqS9BFV — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 15, 2024

Companies are finishing the wash down & making up from Forest St. 4 people & a bird are displaced pic.twitter.com/uXxkhm3WXk — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 15, 2024

