4 people assaulted near Berklee College of Music

BOSTON — Boston police and investigating 4 people being assaulted on Saturday evening near the Berklee College of Music.

According to police, around 5:48 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the area of Boylston Street and Hemenway Street to investigate a person.

Officers spoke with Berklee College Police who stated a victim was assaulted outside of 153 Massachusetts Avenue and refused medical treatment.

Officers also spoke with two other victims who stated they were assaulted outside the area of 1 Haviland Street. Both victims were treated on scene.

A fourth victim was also reported to be assaulted in the area of 1130 Boylston Street, and refused medical treatment, police say.

Officers canvassed the area and were not successful.

All assaults are being investigated and additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

