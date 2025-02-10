NHL brings free three-day fan festival to Boston

BOSTON — Calling all hockey fans, the NHL is bringing a free three-day fan festival to Boston.

The event is to celebrate the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off international tournament.

Starting Saturday, February 15, fans can head on down to the 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village at Boston City Hall Plaza. There, fans will be able to enjoy hockey-themed experiences, supported by over a dozen NHL sponsors.

Best of all, fans will be able to take photos with the Stanley Cup and visit the Hockey Hall of Fame Exhibit to see the 4-Nations trophy.

The event will be opened from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For the full list of events, click here.

