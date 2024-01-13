4 hospitalized, seriously injured during fiery car crash in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — 4 people are seriously injured after being ejected from a burning car in Brockton.

Police and Brockton Fire responded to the area of 260 Belair Street around 1:47 p.m. for reports of a car crash.

Upon arrival, police located 4 victims that were ejected from their vehicle.

According to police, a Mercedes Sedan was traveling northbound on Belair Street when the driver lost control and crashed into a fire hydrant, hit two trees, and then rolled over.

The victims were ejected from the car before the sedan caught on fire.

EMS transported two people to Good Samaritan Medical Center and two to South Shore Hospital.

“One hospital called for MedFlight, but it’s unclear at this time if the patient has been transported to a Boston hospital via helicopter,” Brockton police said.

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

