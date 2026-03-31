31 years later, killer sought after Mass. man found shot and strangled along a New Hampshire road

SALEM, N.H. — More than three decades ago, investigators found the body of a Massachusetts man on the side of a New Hampshire road.

Hai Bo (Paul) Lei, 26, of Boston, Massachusetts, had been shot several times and strangled, investigators said. His body was found on the side of Hampstead Road in Salem on March 30, 1995.

His homicide remains unsolved.

Hai Bo (Paul) Lei (New Hampshire State Police)

State Police on Monday appealed to the public to help find Lei’s killer.

“Help us solve this case and bring justice to the family of this victim,” state police said in a statement.

The public may submit tips to the Cold Case Unit using the online Tip Form, or by emailing coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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