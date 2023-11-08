CAIR: 300% rise in Islamophobic incidents reported in Massachusetts last month

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Chapter of the Center for American Islamic Relations is reporting a 300% rise in Islamophobic incidents last month.

The reports include acts of vandalism, violence and threats as well as complaints of “retaliation against those who speak in favor of Palestinians.”

The agency’s legal director says the center has received more complaints of hate crimes this month than they did for all of 2022.

“Massachusetts Muslims are anxious about the rise in anti-Muslim incidents targeting students, employees, and individuals, at home and within their communities,” said CAIR-MA Executive Director Tahirah Amatul-Wadud. “Everyone deserves to be safe.”

CAIR-MA says they have joined a network of faith leaders and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Office to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The main national branch of CAIR in Washington D.C. says they have documented a spike in reported bias incidents since the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine on Oct. 7.

The announcement comes after the word “Nazis” was found spray painted on a sign for a Palestinian cultural center last month.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group