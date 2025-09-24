3 transported to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Boston police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Beacon Hill.

According to officers, the shooting took place at 97 Mount Vernon St.

Boston EMS confirms to Boston 25 that three people were transported to the scene to area hospitals.

A large police presence was seen in the area.

Boston 25 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group