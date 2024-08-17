3 teens arrested after crashing vehicle into smoke shop in Hudson

HUDSON, Mass — Three teens have been arrested after crashing a vehicle into a smoke shop in Hudson.

According to Hudson police, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a burglar alarm activation at the DAB Smoke Shop, located at 234 Washington St.

Upon arrival, officers found the front entrance of the store smashed. An on-scene investigation indicated that a vehicle had likely backed into the entrance.

Officers said the suspects had fled the scene, and police notified area police departments to be on the lookout for a vehicle likely to have damage consistent with crashing through a storefront entrance.

Shortly after, the Marlborough Police Department said they saw a vehicle with damage consistent with what was reported. The vehicle was stopped by a Marlborough officer and a Massachusetts State Trooper in the area.

After an investigation, police arrested three juveniles, a 15-year-old from Boston, a 16-year-old from Quincy, and a 17-year-old from Danvers.

Officers also located merchandise allegedly stolen from the DAB Smoke Shop.

Two suspects were held on bail, and the third was released to their legal guardians.

They will be arraigned in the coming days at Framingham Juvenile Court.

“This is an example of strong police work, and it should send a message that break-ins and burglaries at our local businesses will not be tolerated,” Chief DiPersio said.” We have tremendous relationships with our neighboring agencies, and that teamwork was on full display early Saturday morning, resulting in the arrests of three juveniles in this audacious and brazen criminal act.”

