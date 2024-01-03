3 suspects facing charges after pursuit, crash in Rowley area, state police say

ROWLEY, Mass. — Three people are facing charges after a police pursuit that ended in a crash off Interstate 95 in the Rowley and Georgetown area on Tuesday afternoon.

In an update late Tuesday night, police said the chase began when a trooper attempted to stop a Dodge Charger for traffic violations “as the Charger seemed to be trying to race other vehicles” on I-95 North in Boxford around 2:30 p.m.

The trooper lost sight of the speeding vehicle and soon after received calls of a crash on the I-95 ramp to Route 133 in Georgetown. All three suspects then fled from the vehicle, police said.

When troopers arrived at the crash scene they found the damaged Charger abandoned in nearby woods.

Several law enforcement officers rushed to the scene and began a search with K9s of the area for the suspects. Around 3:20 p.m. Georgetown police received a call from a resident “reporting people in the woods behind their home,” police said.

Numerous cruisers converged on the scene and troopers detained three people.

State police said the Dodge Charger was the only vehicle involved in the eventual crash. There were no reported injuries.

Police identified the driver as Gregory Marmolejo, 21, of Lynn and said he will be arraigned in Haverhill District Court on several charges including street racing, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The two passengers were identified as Abel Severino Reyes, 20 and David Garcia, 21, both of Lynn. They are also slated to appear in Haverhill District Court to face charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

