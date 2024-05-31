3 people trapped in car that rolled down embankment into Plymouth river, police say

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Emergency crews responded to a report of people trapped in a car that rolled down an embankment off a Plymouth highway Friday afternoon.

According to State Police, troopers from the Bourne barracks received several 911 calls just after 5 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound. Arriving authorities found the car had rolled down an embankment and into the Eel River.

Officials say three people were trapped and troopers are working to extricate them. The driver and a juvenile passenger sustained serious injuries and were flown via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, according to authorities.

The left travel lane remains closed while crews investigate. Two right lanes are open and MassDOT is assisting with traffic and arrow boards.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

