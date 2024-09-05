3 people hospitalized after crash in parking lot of car rental business in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a car rental business in Quincy on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of 60 Beale Street found two people injured outside of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The two people who were struck, as well as the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, were taken to a local hospital with injuries that police described as non-life-threatening.

Police noted that the driver likely suffered a “medical episode” before striking the pedestrians.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car manager Sean Heran told Boston 25 that a total of four cars were damaged in the crash and one of the victims was left pinned under a vehicle.

“I saw a car coming down the road. The next thing I knew, I saw a guy’s head slumped down,” Heran recalled. “He hit a car head-on, resulting in four cars getting hit and a gentleman pinned underneath the car. It was like a scene out of a movie.”

Cleanup crews were spotted spreading absorbent on the ground in the parking lot after the crash and Heran could be seen sweeping up pieces of debris.

The names of those involved in the incident haven’t been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group