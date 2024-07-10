3 people hospitalized, 2 in critical condition after shooting at MBTA parking lot

BROCKTON, Mass. — Three people were shot and two of them are in critical condition after shots rang out among a crowd of people gathered in an MBTA parking lot in Brockton early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Spark Street in the parking lot of the Montello MBTA station just before 3:15 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Investigators believe at least two dozen people were gathered in the parking lot at the time of the shooting and that a black Jeep was spotted fleeing the area moments later.

Two victims, a male and a female, were dropped off at the hospital, while an ambulance transported a third male victim to another medical facility. Two of them are said to be in critical condition.

The names of those wounded in the shooting weren’t immediately available and police made no mention of any arrests in connection with the incident.

Video from the scene showed multiple police cruisers, evidence markers scattered on the ground, and detectives with flashlights scouring the area for evidence.

The Transit Police Department is assisting Brockton police with an investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 508-941-0234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

