3 people facing charges after assaulting police officers responding to unruly house party in Boston

BOSTON — Three people are facing charges after interfering and assaulting police officers who responded to an unruly party in Dorchester over the weekend.

Boston Police responded to the area of 4 Sumner Square just after 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a loud party found multiple vehicles parked on the sidewalk on both sides of the street. Upon arrival, officers could hear loud music and observed a large group of about 70 people, who were advised to leave the area multiple times which they refused, police said.

Officers observed Luca Delguado Santos, 20, of Mattapan, enticing the crowd by playing music from a portable boombox. As officers approached Santos, they advised him to turn the speaker off, but he swung the speaker and struck the officer in the knee, according to officials.

Police then grabbed the speaker from Santos, and a large crowd formed around the officers. A second suspect, Stephanie Ilma, 24, of Mattapan, became extremely aggressive towards officers and refused orders to step back. Officers informed Ilma that she was being placed under arrest, and she began to be combative by punching multiple officers, police said.

A violent struggle ensued, and officers were safely able to place Ilma into handcuffs.

During the struggle, Santos jumped on top of the officers attempting to intervene in the arrest of Ilma and refused to obey officers’ orders to stop resisting. With the assistance of responding officers, Santos was placed into handcuffs.

At this time, Miguel Martinez, 20, of Boston, began to entice the crowd that was formed around the arresting officers. Officers advised Martinez to leave the area, which he refused and was subsequently placed under arrest, according to officials.

After a search incident to arrest, officers recovered a taser from Ilma’s purse.

Ilma was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm (taser), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon to wit shod foot, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Santos was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Martinez was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and interfering with a police officer.

All three suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group