3 men indicted in drug trafficking ring in Boston, US Attorney says

BOSTON — A federal grand jury has indicted three Boston men in connection with trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine in the region, the U.S. Attorney said Monday.

Heriberto Perez, 50, whose immigration status is unknown; Jean Carlos Frias Polcano, 27, a Dominican national; and Rafael Vargas-Cabrera, 36, were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Perez and Frias Polcano were also indicted on one count each of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to court documents, in July 2024, law enforcement authorities received information about the drug trafficking activities of Perez.

Investigators seized more than 2.6 kilograms of pure methamphetamine, as well as hundreds of grams of cocaine and over 60 grams of fentanyl, Foley said.

If convicted of the charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, Perez, Frias Polcano and Vargas-Cabrera each face a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.

If convicted of the charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, Perez, Frias Polcano and Vargas-Cabrera each face a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.

If convicted of the charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, Perez and Frias Polcano each face a sentence of at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.

Perez and Frias Polcano are also subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

