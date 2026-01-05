3 injured, one critically, after stabbing in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — Three people were hurt, one is in critical condition, after a stabbing in Fairhaven on Sunday night.

According to police, around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred outside of a home on Cherry Street following an altercation.

During the incident, three people suffered knife wounds. One victim was critically injured.

At the scene, police located a firearm that was carried by the suspect.

A search for the suspect is underway.

A preliminary investigation determined the incident was not a random act. The victims and suspect are known to each other.

The stabbing remains under investigation, but Fairhaven Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

