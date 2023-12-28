3 hospitalized, including firefighter, after blaze breaks out at Somerville apartment building

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Three people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized after a blaze broke out at an apartment building in Somerville late Wednesday night, officials said.

Crews responding to an alarm activation at 373 Highland Avenue around 10:45 p.m. found a fire burning on the first floor of a 53-unit building, according to the Somerville Police Department.

Firefighters forced their way into the building and found a male on a couch as they navigated heavy smoke. Using a thermal imaging camera, they also discovered a female in a bedroom.

Both residents were hospitalized with unknown injuries. Officials say a firefighter was also transported from the scene.

Officials noted that the fire was contained to one apartment but much of the building sustained smoke damage.

Only two people were displaced and firefighters credited a working sprinkler system with preventing a devastating blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group