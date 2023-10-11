2nd New Hampshire resident in five weeks wins $1 million lottery prize

For the second time in just over a month, a Granite Stater recently woke up a whole lot richer than when they went to bed.

Jonathan Bulmer of Chester, NH took home the prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the October 7 drawing. The grand prize was a $1.4 billion jackpot.

Bulmer likes to try his luck when the lottery gets especially high, according to the Mass. State Lottery.

Five weeks ago, a Hudson, NH resident, won their prize in the “$10,000,000 Gold” instant ticket game.

Bulmer purchased his winning ticket at A.L. Prime Energy, 2083 Bridge St. in Dracut.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

