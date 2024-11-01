2nd arrest made in Watertown bus stop stabbing after suspect turns himself in, DA says

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a stabbing at a Watertown bus stop on October 22.

18-year-old Omari Cassell of Newton turned himself into police on Friday and will be charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), assault with a dangerous weapon (knife), and conspiracy, according to authorities.

Around 5:15 p.m. on October 22, police responding to a report of a disturbance at the intersection of Mt. Auburn and Boylston Streets found a man suffering from stab wounds on his back.

He told police that three masked men got out of a car and began punching and kicking him before driving off.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was subsequently released.

19-year-old Michael McGhee of Boston was arraigned on October 25 in connection to the crime.

Cassell will be arraigned on Monday in Waltham District Court.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department at 617-972-6500.

