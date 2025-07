HYANNIS, Mass. — The 2nd Annual Veterans Rock! Free Music Festival, organized by Vietnam veteran Arthur Devine, successfully took place on Saturday at the Hyannis Village Green bandstand, celebrating music and supporting local veterans.

The festival, a brainchild of Devine, aims to give back to the community that supported him after returning from the Vietnam War.

Devine, who is a Green Beret and two-time Purple Heart recipient, leads the band Club 9 Ball, which headlined the event alongside other local bands.

0 of 68 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center) 2nd annual Veterans Rock! festival held in Hyannis (Cape and Island Veterans Outreach Center)

“This festival is all about music, community, and supporting our incredible veterans,” said a representative from the Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center, which organized the event.

The festival featured performances from bands such as Dred Buffalo, The Dan Lawson Band, Jake Hunsinger & the Rock Bottom Band, Nate Perry & Ragged Company, and The Fools Agenda. Attendees also enjoyed a variety of food trucks and participated in a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

The Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center has been serving the veteran community for 42 years, providing services such as food pantries, transitional housing, and transportation programs for medical appointments. Their motto, ‘you served you deserve,’ reflects their commitment to supporting the 19,000 veterans living on Cape Cod.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group