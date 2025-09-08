28 Mass. communities now at high risk for West Nile virus. See the list

BOSTON — The risk for the mosquito-borne West Nile virus is now high in nearly 30 communities in Massachusetts, state health officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health recently raised the risk level to high in Ashland, Framingham, Marlborough, Natick, Sherborn, Southborough, Sudbury, and Wayland, bringing the total number of high-risk communities to 28.

This comes after the health officials identified four human cases of West Nile virus in the Bay State last week, prompting the postponement of Natick High School’s football game this past Friday night.

“Given how many mosquitoes have been found carrying West Nile virus this summer, we expected that there would be human infections this year,” Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said in a statement.

Goldstein added, “Infections can continue to occur until the first hard frost of the season, which is likely still many weeks away. We are encouraging everyone to continue to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites, including by using mosquito repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants to reduce exposed skin, and to drain anything that may be collecting water outside your home.”

The communities that are considered high risk are as follows:

Dracut

Lowell

Chelmsford

Billerica

Carlisle

Bedford

Acton

Sudbury

Wayland

Marlboro

Soutboro

Framingham

Natick

Sherborn

Ashland

Boston

Brookline

Newton

Watertown

Belmont

Cambridge

Somerville

Everett

Revere

Saugus

Malden

Melrose

Wakefield

The risk for the virus is also considered moderate in 175 cities and towns across Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group