27-year-old woman hospitalized after single-car rollover in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A woman has been hospitalized after a single-car rollover in Plymouth on Saturday night.

According to the Plymouth Fire Department crews responded reports of the rollover on Route 25.

Upon arrival, crews learned that a 27-year-old woman had gotten out of the vehicle with the help of a bystander who broke the window to help her.

The woman was transported to Tobey Hospital for precautionary care.

The car sustained minor damage, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

