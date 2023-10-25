BURLINGTON, Mass. — Brandon Petersen and his fiancé, Vanta Khamdy were out on a date night Saturday, September 16th. They just had dinner in Burlington, MA, near the Burlington Mall.

They were on their motorcycle on the Middlesex Turnpike approaching a red light when an SUV struck them from behind. The couple was thrown from the bike.

“Right now, this person is driving around, and if they’re capable of doing what they did that Saturday night, they’re capable of doing it again and hurting somebody else,” Petersen, of Nashua, N.H., said.

Khamdy’s left arm was mangled. Petersen suffered a punctured lung and several broken ribs.

Hit and run crashes can have devastating consequences. When these cases go unsolved, families and loved ones are left with so many questions on top of the void of a life taken too soon. How are these cases treated and tracked in Massachusetts after several months or even years have passed?

25 Investigates set out with that question and got some surprising answers. Kerry Kavanaugh reports why many cases are going untracked and unchecked Thursday night on Boston 25 News at 10:30pm.

25 Investigates: Unsolved hit and runs leave dangerous drivers on our roads

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group