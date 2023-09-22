25 Investigates: Construction work ongoing near site of Brighton wall collapse

BRIGHTON, Mass — A woman whose car was buried by a retaining wall collapse at a Brighton condominium this week says she’s worried about ongoing work at a neighboring construction site.

Boston Inspectional Services Department Spokesperson Lisa Timberlake told Boston 25 on Thursday that the developer of the site above the wall collapse “decided to stop work.”

But condominium resident, Carla Leite, provided video footage to 25 Investigates of work going on at the site Friday afternoon.

“Once the drones and helicopters stopped flying overhead this morning, this started up,” Leite said in a text message.

Three cars were buried under a pile of mud Monday night when a retaining wall in a Brighton parking lot partially collapsed due to torrential rains.

First responders said Monday’s torrential rains – coupled with a tree that fell – caused a portion of the brand-new retaining wall to topple over, leading dirt and debris to fall on parked cars in the parking lot.

Above the property, off Washington Street, six homes are being built. Even hours after the rain stopped, large puddles of water still stood on the construction site.

Drone footage shows the waterfall of mud that collapsed part of the retaining wall and buried the cars.

Leite said she’s concerned whether the neighboring construction site had adequate erosion control, and whether pools of water and dirt placed stress on the retaining wall.

She said the wall collapse could have hurt someone, and she wants to know if it could have been avoided.

And she’s worried about what happens if there’s heavy rain again.

Leite shared photos of a car that was completely submerged in mud, with its front windshield smashed into the back seat.

“We are really lucky no one was killed,” she said in a text message.

25 Investigates is trying to get ahold of permits for the construction site, which is managed by developer Peter Davos.

The city website says permits for the site are in ‘zoning review’ as of Friday, Sept. 22.

Davos said no comment and hung up when 25 Investigates called and asked him questions Friday.

