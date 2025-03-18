25 cats rescued from homes in two separate overcrowding situations

BOSTON — The American Rescue League of Boston said they have recued 25 cats from two separate overcrowding situations.

According to the ARL of Boston, the owners of the cats were “overwhelmed by the number of animals in the home. “

The cats are will be made available for adoption soon, however, situations like this put a strain on ARL’s resources and the organization is asking the public for assistance to provide the care and support these animals need.

“Both instances of overcrowding are due to lack of accessible and/or low-cost spay and neuter services,” ARL said in a release. Once the cats began reproducing, the numbers quickly spiraled out of control for the owners, who then reached out to ARL for assistance.

0 of 7 Animal Rescue League takes in cats in two separate overcrowding situations Animal Rescue League takes in cats in two separate overcrowding situations (Animal Rescue League of Boston) Animal Rescue League takes in cats in two separate overcrowding situations Animal Rescue League takes in cats in two separate overcrowding situations (Animal Rescue League of Boston) Animal Rescue League takes in cats in two separate overcrowding situations Animal Rescue League takes in cats in two separate overcrowding situations (Animal Rescue League of Boston) Animal Rescue League takes in cats in two separate overcrowding situations Animal Rescue League takes in cats in two separate overcrowding situations (Animal Rescue League of Boston) Animal Rescue League takes in cats in two separate overcrowding situations Animal Rescue League takes in cats in two separate overcrowding situations (Animal Rescue League of Boston) Animal Rescue League takes in cats in two separate overcrowding situations Animal Rescue League takes in cats in two separate overcrowding situations (Animal Rescue League of Boston)

ARL worked with the owners to safely corral the cats, and then transported them to ARL’s Boston Animal Care & Adoption Center for medical care.

While it is common to see upper respiratory infections and under-socialization in cats from overcrowding situations, these cats were healthy, well cared for, and the majority of the animals are incredibly friendly and social.

The cats are receiving their vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, and will soon be available for adoption.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group