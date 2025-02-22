$24K in fraudulent checks were recovered following a traffic stop in Roxbury

BOSTON — While on patrol, Boston Police Officers noticed a car with an excessive window tint make an unsafe lane change, followed by speeding and driving through multiple red lights.

Officers, then, activated the emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Warren Street and Woodbine Street.

Upon making contact with the driver, he informed officers that his license was suspended.

Officers informed the driver to exit the vehicle so they could conduct a vehicle inventory search. They found 2 plastic bags, filled with crack cocaine, prompting officers to place the suspect under arrest.

Officers also searched the suspect and found multiple checks with various names and companies on them, none of which belonged to the driver.

The crack cocaine that was discovered weighed a total of 16 grams, while 29 checks were recovered, totaling $24,078.77.

The driver, Kewin Paul, 26, of Roxbury was charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property over $1,200

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Paul was also issued a Massachusetts Uniform Citation for various auto law violations.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

