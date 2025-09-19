24-year-old arrested and charged after defacing war memorial in Stoneham

STONEHAM, Mass. — Stoneham Police responded to a vandalism incident at the town’s war memorial on Thursday, resulting in a 24-year-old male being summonsed to court.

The incident occurred on September 18 when a Department of Public Works employee reported suspicious behavior by an individual wearing a mask and sunglasses near the memorial, which honors veterans from World War I, World War II, and the Korean War.

“War memorial is a sacred space that remind us of the sacrifices made for our freedoms,” said Chief O’Connor. “To see it defaced is painful for our community and our veterans.”

The memorial, located in front of the Stoneham Police Station, was defaced with red spray paint, including several lines and words.

The suspect fled the scene but was located approximately 10 minutes later after the DPW employee provided police with the direction of travel.

It was reported that the suspect brandished a knife at the DPW employee during the incident.

Officers determined that the individual was experiencing a mental health crisis, and he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and connection with appropriate services.

The Stoneham Department of Public Works has since removed the spray paint from the memorial.

The suspect is being charged with aggravated defacing or damaging property and assault with a dangerous weapon and will appear in Woburn District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

