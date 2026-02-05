23-year-old man shot to death in Maine home, state police say

STANDISH, Maine — The shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Maine has been ruled a homicide, state police said Thursday.
Thomas Foster, of Porter, was found shot to death at a house in Standish on Tuesday, state police said.
At about 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Kennie Drive in Standish following a report of an altercation.
When deputies arrived, they found Foster with a fatal gunshot wound.
A second man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not identified.
An autopsy determined that Porter’s cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was homicide.
The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-South was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.
While an investigation is ongoing, state police said there is no danger to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
