23-year-old man shot to death in Maine home, state police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
STANDISH, Maine — The shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Maine has been ruled a homicide, state police said Thursday.

Thomas Foster, of Porter, was found shot to death at a house in Standish on Tuesday, state police said.

At about 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Kennie Drive in Standish following a report of an altercation.

When deputies arrived, they found Foster with a fatal gunshot wound.

A second man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not identified.

An autopsy determined that Porter’s cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was homicide.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-South was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

While an investigation is ongoing, state police said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

