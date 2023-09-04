BOSTON — A 22-year-old man is accused of drug trafficking fentanyl and cocaine after investigators found large amounts of the drugs in the area of Browning Avenue, police said.

Kerlin Castillo, 22, of Dorchester was arrested over the weekend and charged with Trafficking a Class A drug and Trafficking a Class B drug, police said.

At about 12:55 p.m. Saturday, officers assigned to the Drug Control Unit in Jamaica Plain arrested Castillo.

22-year-old Boston man accused of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, police say (Boston Police)

Officers were conducting an ongoing drug investigation and execution of search warrants in the area of Browning Avenue.

As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 70 grams of cocaine, and 30 grams of fentanyl.

Castillo is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group