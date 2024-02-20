22-year-old arrested in connection to shooting that struck woman outside residence in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young man was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured one person outside a residence Monday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police say they responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. to the area of 37 Nashua Street and Maple Street where witnesses told officers they saw a black car pull up, two males get out, and at least one fired multiple gunshots toward the building before fleeing the scene.

Investigators learned that a woman outside the residence was struck by a bullet in the arm and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A crime scene was set up in the area of the shooting where several shell casings were marked on the ground. The building also sustained damage, police said.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Johaly Maria of Manchester in connection with the shooting.

Maria has been charged with first-degree assault, reckless conduct, and a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone who has information about this shooting incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

