22 sea turtles rescued from frigid Cape Cod waters released back into the ocean

JEKYLL ISLAND, GA — Almost two dozen sea turtles that washed up on Cape Cod are swimming ocean waters once again after an intense rehabilitation and relocation mission.

The cold-stunned sea turtles washed up on the beach in Cape Cod earlier this winter and were first triaged by the New England Aquarium before being transferred to Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program for long-term rehabilitation care.

Sea turtles rescued on Cape Cod rehabbing at Mystic Aquarium

The turtles then undertook a 20-hour trip from Connecticut to Georgia on Wednesday, where they were released on Jekyll Island.

Among the rescued turtles were 14 green sea turtles, six loggerhead sea turtles and two Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, a critically endangered species.

Sea turtles cannot regulate their body temperatures, aquarium officials told Boston 25 News.

Because they cannot regulate their body temperatures, turtles become trapped in Cape Cod Bay each year when the waters turn frigid.

Each turtle received an individualized treatment plan to address infections and other medical issues that ensued following their exposure to the cold.

“Our role is to give these sea turtles a second chance at life, improve their chances of long-term survival, and create potential for future hatchlings and growth of the species,” said Sarah Callan, Animal Rescue Program Manager at Mystic Aquarium. “In their natural habitat, sea turtles face threats of entanglement, ingestion of plastic debris, habitat loss, and a changing ocean environment. With that in mind, a focus of the Animal Rescue Program is being a voice for these animals and providing outreach to the public, knowing that our ultimate goal is the long-term health and sustainability of sea turtle species and marine ecosystems globally.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group