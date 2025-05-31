2025 City Kids Gala celebrates uplifting mission

BOSTON — City Kids, a nonprofit that provides children across Boston’s neighborhoods and beyond with unique experiences and valuable educational resources, hosted its 2025 City Kids Gala at Alibi in the Liberty Hotel.

The event drew a strong crowd of business and civic leaders to support City Kids’ mission to meaningfully impact the lives of under-served youth through programs such as educational events, technology access, surf camps, financial literacy lessons, and, most recently, a collaborative art initiative called the City Kids Art Enrichment Program.

City Kids, founded by City Realty Group Managing Partners Fred Starikov and Stephen Whalen in 2012, has served more than 10,000 children during the past decade and provided $1 million to ensure children, schools, and youth development programs have the educational resources and technology they need.

“We are proud to partner with and support organizations such as The BASE which share our passion for inspiring children and giving them tangible tools to achieve their goals and fulfil their dreams,” Whalen said. “City Kids is thankful for the wonderful support from the community and this gala exceeded our best hopes and was our most successful and impactful yet.”

“City Kids would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to every donor who contributed to the success of the City Kids Gala,” a statement said “The support plays a vital role in helping the organization continue its mission of uplifting underserved community through programs and supplying essential resources.”

