2024 Red Sox Netflix docuseries to release in April

Netflix says their new docuseries “The Clubhouse” following the 2024 Boston Red Sox season will be released on April 8, less than a week after the start of the new season.

The crew was given access to players both on and off the field and covers the team from spring training all the way through the end of the season.

The Sox finished with 81 wins and 81 losses and were third in the American League East last year.

In the teaser that Netflix dropped Wednesday, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas walks through the clubhouse and onto the field.

“I’ve dedicated my life to this game,” Casas says in voiceover. “It’s tough when you go up there because you’re vulnerable. You can do everything right and still have a bad result.”

Casas grounds out - and gives himself a verbal tongue lashing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group