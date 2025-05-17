20-year-old man killed following rollover crash in Hooksett N.H

HOOKSETT, NH — A 20-year-old is dead after a rollover crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire.

According to Hooksett Police, on Saturday around 2:17 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of 117 Farmer Road.

The operator was identified as 20-year-old Jack Van Nort, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Van Nort’s vehicle, a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am, appeared to have been traveling east on Farmer Road when it left the roadway, striking a large rock and tree, causing it to flip, police said.

There were no other occupants and no other vehicles believed to be involved.

A portion of Farmer Road was shut down for several hours. Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Lt. Valerie Lamy at 603-624-1560 ext. 307 or e-mail vlamy@hooksettpolice.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

