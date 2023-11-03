20 people displaced after fire erupts through building in Dorchester

BOSTON — 20 people have been displaced after an overnight fire erupted through a building in Dorchester.

According to Boston Fire, crews were called to a fire in a residential 4-story building at 560 Columbia Rd.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with fire on the 1st floor.

The Red Cross is helping the 20 people who were displaced.

There are no injuries to report and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Companies are working at a 2nd alarm fire at 560 Columbia Rd tax payer/residential 4 story brick building. Companies met fire on 1st floor. Approximately 20 people displaced pic.twitter.com/fofl2R7xwo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 3, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

