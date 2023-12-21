2 winning scratch tickets with $4M prizes sold in Massachusetts

BOSTON — A pair of winnings scratch tickets with $4 million prizes were recently sold in Massachusetts.

Landon Ruiz, of Fall River, became the first $4 million prize winner in the State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Loot” $10 instant ticket game, lottery officials said.

Ruiz chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,00.

He purchased his winning ticket at Mama G’s on Rodman Street in Fall River, where he said he asked the clerk to pick a $10 ticket for him. The store receives a $40,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

Tosabejo Trust, of Tewksbury, claimed a $4 million prize in the lottery’s “777″ instant ticket game.

The trust, represented by trustee Russell M. Forest, chose the annuity option on its prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Tewksbury Mobil on Andover Street in Tewksbury. The store receives a $40,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

