2-time Super Bowl champ David Andrews to hold retirement press conference

FOXBORO, Mass. — A two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time New England Patriots captain will never wear an NFL helmet without the Flying Elvis on the side.

The Patriots announced on Wednesday that David Andrews will announce his retirement at a press conference on Monday, June 2.

This Monday, June 2, the Patriots will celebrate the career of 2-time Super Bowl Champion David Andrews. pic.twitter.com/yXwqtq2iLP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 28, 2025

The Patriots released Andrews on March 13 after the 32-year-old center went under the knife for shoulder surgery.

Andrews started 121 games along the offensive line for the Patriots, as well as 10 playoff games.

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick took a chance on Andrews in 2015 after the University of Georgia product went undrafted. He blossomed into a Week 1 starter as a rookie, later earning a selection as the center on the Patriots’ 2010s All-Decade Team.

Andrews spent nine seasons in New England, winning Super Bowls LI and LIII while hiking for quarterback Tom Brady.

The Patriots say they Andrews’ retirement press conference will be streamed at 3:30 p.m.on Monday, June 2.

