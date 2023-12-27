2 suspects arrested, 1 on the lam in connection to armed carjacking in Randolph, police say

MILTON, Mass. — After an hourslong search by several law enforcement agencies, two suspects accused of a carjacking in Randolph on Wednesday are under arrest.

Two suspects are in custody, according to State Police, with one suspect still on the run. Their names have not been released at this time or the charges they are facing.

A description of the suspect who evaded capture was not immediately available.

The carjacking occurred around noon and the suspects led police on a chase into Milton near the Blue Hills Reservation, according to investigators. The car was then found in the area of Brush Hill Road.

The suspects, who were believed to be armed, fled on foot and police established a perimeter in the area of the Blue Hills Reservation using patrols and K9 teams.

A separate, unrelated carjacking also occurred in Canton Tuesday night, according to police. Details for that crime were not immediately available.

***A previous version of this article erroneously stated the two carjackings were connected.

