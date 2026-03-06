2 sent to hospital after crash involving NH DOT plow truck, state police say

DOVER, N.H. — Investigators are eyeing distracted driving as a cause of a crash involving a New Hampshire Department of Transportation plow truck that sent two people to the hospital, state police said Friday.

Michael Willette, 52, of Dover, the driver of a 2026 Nissan Frontier that reportedly struck the plow truck from behind, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Luke Marsters, 32, of New Durham, the driver of the DOT truck, was also taken to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation, state police said.

Their conditions were not known on Friday.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a reported crash between a pickup truck and a DOT plow truck on Route 16 North near Exit 7 in Dover, state police said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation found that the DOT truck, a 2026 International Harvester, was actively plowing the left breakdown lane when the pickup, a 2026 Nissan Frontier, struck the back of the plow truck, state police said.

The Nissan became wedged underneath, entrapping Willette, state police said. Emergency crews responded and ultimately freed him from the pickup truck.

Both lanes of Route 16 North were closed. Traffic was restricted to the right breakdown lane for about one hour until both vehicles were towed.

Dover Fire & Rescue and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

“Based on evidence gathered in the preliminary investigation, negligent and distracted driving appear to be causal factors of the crash,” state police said in their statement. “However, all aspects remain under investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Philip Sheehy at Philip.J.Sheehy@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

