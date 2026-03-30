2 people wounded in Boston shooting; stray bullet causes flood damage at building blocks away

BOSTON — Two people were injured in a shooting in a Boston neighborhood Sunday night, and a stray bullet traveled several blocks, causing flood damage inside an apartment building, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Kendall Street and Shawmut Avenue around 7 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired, according to the Boston Police Department. A ShotSpotter activation simultaneously detected gunfire near Kendall Street and Trotter Court.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers applied tourniquets until Boston EMS arrived. Both victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Boston police shooting scene

About 35 minutes later, officers responded to 61 Lenox Street following reports of shots fired inside the building, where they determined that a bullet struck and ruptured a sprinkler pipe on the third floor, leading to significant water damage.

The Boston Fire Department responded to address the flooding, and one family was displaced as a result.

Detectives determined the two incidents are related, according to police. Ballistic evidence was also recovered at both locations.

Preliminary findings indicate that a round fired during the Kendall Street shooting traveled several blocks before entering the Lenox Street building and hitting the sprinkler system, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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