2 people taken to hospital after hazmat incident at Whitman restaurant

WHITMAN, Mass. — Two people were taken to the hospital after an incident at a restaurant in Whitman prompted a hazmat response on Friday night, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a call about an undetermined odor at Venus Pizza at 47 South Avenue just before 9 p.m. smelled a strong odor originating from the basement and the bathroom, according to Whitman Fire Chief Timothy Clancy.

The restaurant was evacuated and a hazmat team was called to the scene.

Clancy said the hazmat team found elevated readings of an unknown substance in the restaurant. The building was then ventilated, reducing the odor.

The owner of the eatery, who is working with the Whitman Board of Health and other town agencies on the issue, told Boston 25 that someone had poured a substance down one of the sinks in the bathroom.

Six people were evaluated at the scene and two of them were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

