2 people shot, one suffering life-threatening injuries in Hyde Park

BOSTON — Two people have been shot in Hyde Park on Wednesday morning.

Around 10:04 a.m., officers responded to the area of 118 Farraday Street for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, whose ages and genders are unknown at this time, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

At least one victim sustained injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Officers rendered aid to both victims on scene until the arrival of Boston EMS.

HYDE PARK SHOOTING: Officers are on scene of a shooting on Faraday Street. Boston PD says 2 people were shot, one of those victims with life-threatening injuries. When officers responded they say both victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were then transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

According to Boston police, due to the severity of the injuries, Boston Police Homicide Detectives responded and are leading the investigation.

At this time, a person believed to be involved in the incident has been detained.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

