2 people shot, one suffering life-threatening injuries in Hyde Park

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Two people have been shot in Hyde Park on Wednesday morning.

Around 10:04 a.m., officers responded to the area of 118 Farraday Street for a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, whose ages and genders are unknown at this time, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

At least one victim sustained injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Officers rendered aid to both victims on scene until the arrival of Boston EMS.

The victims were then transported to local hospitals for further treatment.

According to Boston police, due to the severity of the injuries, Boston Police Homicide Detectives responded and are leading the investigation.

At this time, a person believed to be involved in the incident has been detained.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

