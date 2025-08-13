2 people shot multiple times in Boston neighborhood

BOSTON — Two people were shot multiple times in broad daylight in a Boston neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 118 Farraday Street in the city’s Hyde Park section just after 10 a.m. found two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

At least one of the victims suffered injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

Video from the scene showed a forest green vehicle roped off with crime tape and evidence marked scattered in the street and on the sidewalk.

0 of 15 Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park Double daylight shooting in Boston's Hyde Park

Officers rendered aid to both victims on scene until Boston EMS arrived. They were then rushed to local hospitals for additional treatment. Their names haven’t been released.

Police noted that a person believed to be involved in the shooting has been detained.

According to Boston police, due to the severity of the injuries, Boston homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

HYDE PARK SHOOTING: Officers are on scene of a shooting on Faraday Street. Boston PD says 2 people were shot, one of those victims with life-threatening injuries. When officers responded they say both victims had multiple gunshot wounds. Stay with @boston25 pic.twitter.com/HsxVzu7ZMr — Elly Morillo (@ellymorillotv) August 13, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group