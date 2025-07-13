2 people rescued from windows during house fire in Roslindale

BOSTON — Two people were rescued after a 4-alarm fire broke out early this morning in Roslindale.

According to Boston Fire, the blaze took place at a two and a half story building on Poplar Street around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames coming through the roof.

Firefighters used a defensive approach and multiple portable deck guns to surround the building and protect nearby structures. Boston Fire reported that crews used over 3,000 feet of hose line to battle the blaze.

Deputy Chief Michael Doherty confirmed that 10 people were displaced due to the fire, and two people were rescued from the window.

One resident, along with one firefighter, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group