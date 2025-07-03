2 people hospitalized, 6 others evaluated after fireworks prematurely explode on Mashpee golf course

MASHPEE, Mass. — Officials responded to a Cape Cod golf course after fireworks for a Fourth of July show prematurely exploded Wednesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and firefighters responded to New Seabury Country Club in Mashpee around 4:45 p.m. after a vehicle that was offloading material for the fireworks show caught fire, an MSP spokesperson said.

According to the Mashpee Fire Department, 8 total people were evaluated by medical teams as a result of the explosion.

One person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital.

A second person sustained minor injuries and was transported to Falmouth Hospital.

The other six people were evaluated and refused transport to the hospital, according to officials.

Video sent to Boston 25 News showed many fireworks exploding in succession in the distance.

A photo provided to Boston 25 News shows a large plume of smoke rising from the golf course.

Another photo provided to Boston 25 News showed several ambulances and other emergency vehicles parked on the golf course.

Mashpee was scheduled to host a fireworks show at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials with the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office are also investigating the explosion.

Responding agencies also included the Mashpee Police Department, Cotuit Fire Department, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, the FBI Bomb Squad, and OSHA.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Pyrotecnico for comment about the incident.

Authorities remain on site and say they’ll provide further updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

